Grindr Vigilantes’ Sting Operation in New Jersey Backfires
GUARDIANS OF GRINDR
Two New Jersey men set up their own sting operation on Grindr to nab would-be child predators—but their vigilante tactics were so aggressive they ended up in handcuffs, too. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Edison police received a report that led to the arrest of two men: Anthony Cotos, 29, of Edison, and Jordan Grundy, 21, of North Plainsfield. The pair were charged with enticing a child and endangering the welfare of a minor, NJ.com reports. But as a 34-year-old man filed a report explaining the information he had on the pair, police became alarmed. Apparently the man and a 26-year-old accomplice posed as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr. When men arrived to meet up with the assumed teen, the vigilantes would force the men into the back of a car for severe interrogations that allegedly included threats of castration. Though the Grindr guardians were able to extract enough information to identify their catfished victims, they were charged with third-degree criminal restraint and terroristic threats.