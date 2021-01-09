Grinning Florida Man Pictured With Pelosi’s Lectern Is Arrested

A father-of-five who was photographed walking off with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Capitol riot on Wednesday was nabbed in Florida on Friday night.

Federal and local law enforcement worked together to locate Adam Johnson, leading to his arrest on a federal warrant. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail on a federal warrant after an acquaintance helped identify him earlier this week to the Bradenton Herald.

Johnson is a stay-at-home dad who traveled to the Capitol from Parrish, Florida, according to the local newspaper.

The Miami Herald reports that the 36-year-old has a history of social media posts that criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and law enforcement officers. Those posts have since been taken down.

Investigators have tracked down a handful of participants in the days since the extraordinary insurrection—many of whom broadcasted their own participation.

On Friday afternoon, the self-described white nationalist who allegedly stormed Pelosi’s office and posed for gleeful photos at her desk was arrested.

Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old from Arkansas, was charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, according to the Department of Justice.

“I left a quarter on her desk,” he told The New York Times on Wednesday, before showing off a personalized envelope he took from Pelosi’s office.

Derek Evans, a West Virginia state delegate who live-streamed the riot, was also arrested on charges of entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol.

Lonnie Coffman, a 70-year-old man from Alabama, was arrested after the feds discovered he came to the riot allegedly armed with a small arsenal, including a semi-automatic rifle, 11 Molotov cocktails and homemade napalm.

So far, prosecutors have filed federal charges in over a dozen criminal cases. Another 40 cases have been filed in Washington, D.C. Superior Court, including charges for unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms crimes.