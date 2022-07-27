Grinning Josh Hawley Says He Doesn’t ‘Regret Anything’ About Jan. 6
‘PRIVILEGE TO BE ATTACKED’
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tripled down on his tacit support of the Capitol riot, saying he doesn’t regret any of his actions on Jan. 6, including fist-pumping the MAGA mob and then voting to overturn the election result hours after the riot. “I don’t regret anything I did on that day, and it’s a privilege to be attacked by the Jan. 6 Committee, and I want to thank…say thank you for all the help with my fundraising. It’s been tremendous,” a grinning Hawley said in a Wednesday interview with CNN. Hawley caught tremendous blowback and mockery last week when the Jan. 6 committee not only had a Capitol Police officer testify that the infamous fist pump riled up the crowd but also released footage showing Hawley fleeing the building later in the day. When asked about what he thought about the video, Hawley once again deflected. “This is just an attempt to troll….The reason I’m being attacked by the Jan. 6 committee is because I’m in their way, and the stand that I took is one that I don’t regret and one that I won’t back down from,” he said.