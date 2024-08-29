Grisly Details of Jamaican Teen Killed in Alleged Horror Shark Attack Revealed
‘MUTILATED’
The “headless” body of a missing Jamaican high school student was discovered in waters north of the island, according to local reports. The body of 16-year-old Jahmari Reid was discovered a day after he was reported missing during a spearfishing expedition off the coast of Falmouth, Trelawny, the Jamaica Observer reports. According to CBS, citing a police report, the high school student went fishing alone early Monday, and his body was subsequently found by fisherman with injuries that echoed those of a shark attack. The “badly mutilated” body, which included the head and left hand apparently bitten off, was removed from the sea by divers. “When he did not return at his usual time we got concerned,” Robert Robinson, the teen’s uncle, told the Jamaica Star. Police, however, are refusing to give a definitive cause of death, calling into quwestionthe alleged shark attack. Speaking to Jamaican radio station NationWide Radio 90FM on Wednesday, the head of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Winston Milton, confirmed fishermen found the “mutilated” body of a male, but added, “What we can’t confirm is the cause of the mutilation... we are waiting the outcome of a post mortem to determine that. There is a lot of speculation but we work with facts and so far we have not been able to say definitely that this was caused by a shark attack, so we await the outcome of the postmortem before being definitive as to what caused this.”