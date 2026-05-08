Grisly Discovery Made in 30-Year-Old Murder Probe

Authorities have discovered human remains at a home connected to the man who was only recently convicted of murdering California college student Kristin Smart in 1996. Smart disappeared after a night out with friends in Arroyo Grande, California, when she was a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University. Her case went cold, and she was officially declared dead in 2002. Her classmate Paul Flores—the last person to see her alive—was eventually charged and convicted of her murder in 2022, but has maintained his innocence from behind bars. Despite the conviction, investigators have continued to push for answers in the case. That culminated in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office searching the home of Flores’ mother on Wednesday, which they say turned up evidence that suggests human remains were present on the property. “We believe that based on what we’re looking at evidence-wise, scientific-wise, that a human’s remains were there at one time, or still there,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “We can’t call it Kristin, but there’s evidence to support human remains.”