Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, has been charged in the deaths of two more women—including one whose murder was not previously thought to be linked.

The 60-year-old architect is now accused in the 2003 death of Jessica Taylor and the 1993 killing of Sandra Costilla, according to newly filed court documents. Taylor was found “decapitated and both of [her] arms had been severed from her body below her elbows,” the documents state.

Investigators allege that Heuermann mutilated Taylor’s body to hinder her identification.

Costilla, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, was found apparently posed in a lewd manner, with her “uncovered legs spread apart” and shirt pulled up to expose her breasts, investigators said.