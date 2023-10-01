Grizzly Bear Kills Two People in Canada’s Banff National Park

CHEAT SHEET
    A grizzly bear at Canada's Banff Park left two dead, Canada Parks says.

    Geoff Robins / Getty Images

    Two people were found dead from a grizzly bear attack in Canada’s Banff National Park over the weekend, authorities said. Parks Canada received a report of the incident on Friday, but could not immediately reach the location with a helicopter due to weather conditions. A rescue team traveled on foot to the location and found that two people had died. The bear was euthanized after displaying more aggressive behavior—and the area around Red Deer and Panther valleys in the park has been closed.

