    1

    Groom Dies While Taking Post-Wedding Photos

    HEARTBREAK

    Johnnie Mae and Toraze Davis

    GoFundMe

    In the space of a few minutes, Johnnie Mae Davis went from a newlywed bride to a widow. The Omaha, Nebraska, woman and her 48-year-old husband Toraze were taking pictures about an hour after exchanging vows when he suffered a fatal blood clot. “Unfortunately, Toraze gave his last breath shortly after saying ‘I Do,’” Monica Miller, a friend of the couple, wrote in a GoFundMe. “It was the happiest day of Toraze’s life. I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was,” she told told KETV.

    ,