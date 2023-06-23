Groom Dies While Taking Post-Wedding Photos

CHEAT SHEET
In the space of a few minutes, Johnnie Mae Davis went from a newlywed bride to a widow. The Omaha, Nebraska, woman and her 48-year-old husband Toraze were taking pictures about an hour after exchanging vows when he suffered a fatal blood clot. “Unfortunately, Toraze gave his last breath shortly after saying ‘I Do,’” Monica Miller, a friend of the couple, wrote in a GoFundMe. “It was the happiest day of Toraze’s life. I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was,” she told told KETV.