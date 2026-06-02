Groom Who Shot Wife’s Stepfather Gets Stunning Legal Break
A Georgia groom had his murder charges dropped against him for killing his wife’s stepfather on their wedding night after the state determined that there was “insufficient evidence” in the case. The incident, which occurred in July 2024, initially escalated when Kailagh White, the bride, told a drunk relative to leave after the ceremony, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Her husband, Aaron White, 33, tried to step in but was allegedly punched to the ground by Kailagh’s stepfather, Jason Maughon, 44. The conflict seemed to be de-escalating until Maughon and the drunk relative returned, with the relative firing a gun at Aaron and shooting him in the hand as Maughon charged at him, according to investigators. Aaron retrieved a weapon from his car and fired back. Maughon was later found dead in the woods with seven gunshot wounds. Initially, Aaron was not facing charges after a 2025 grand jury found he had acted in self-defense. However, the case was presented to another grand jury in January of this year after a renewed effort by Towaliga District Attorney Jonathan Adams, which led to an indictment on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The case was dismissed this week. “The State has determined that it cannot meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt at trial due to insufficient evidence,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. Maughon’s family slammed the decision, emphasizing that Maughon was unarmed during the entire interaction, with his father, Dan Maughon, telling a local news station, “We are looking for justice for my son,” adding that he was shot “seven times, once in the back and as he lay on the ground.” The groom has said he acted to protect guests, but the incident still haunts him. “It stays with you. It’s not something that really ever leaves you. You don’t forget it,” he told WSB-TV.