Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Groom Who Shot Wife’s Stepfather Gets Stunning Legal Break

WEDDING FALLOUT
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.26 2:30PM EDT 
Husband and Wife
@KailaghWhite/Facebook

A Georgia groom had his murder charges dropped against him for killing his wife’s stepfather on their wedding night after the state determined that there was “insufficient evidence” in the case. The incident, which occurred in July 2024, initially escalated when Kailagh White, the bride, told a drunk relative to leave after the ceremony, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Her husband, Aaron White, 33, tried to step in but was allegedly punched to the ground by Kailagh’s stepfather, Jason Maughon, 44. The conflict seemed to be de-escalating until Maughon and the drunk relative returned, with the relative firing a gun at Aaron and shooting him in the hand as Maughon charged at him, according to investigators. Aaron retrieved a weapon from his car and fired back. Maughon was later found dead in the woods with seven gunshot wounds. Initially, Aaron was not facing charges after a 2025 grand jury found he had acted in self-defense. However, the case was presented to another grand jury in January of this year after a renewed effort by Towaliga District Attorney Jonathan Adams, which led to an indictment on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The case was dismissed this week. “The State has determined that it cannot meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt at trial due to insufficient evidence,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. Maughon’s family slammed the decision, emphasizing that Maughon was unarmed during the entire interaction, with his father, Dan Maughon, telling a local news station, “We are looking for justice for my son,” adding that he was shot “seven times, once in the back and as he lay on the ground.” The groom has said he acted to protect guests, but the incident still haunts him. “It stays with you. It’s not something that really ever leaves you. You don’t forget it,” he told WSB-TV.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
U.S. Art Influencer Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances
‘SUSPICIOUS DEATH’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.26 1:21PM EDT 
Hilde Lynn Helphenstein
@jerrygogosian/Instagram

A 40-year-old American influencer was found dead in a luxury hotel in Brazil after flying to the country for plastic surgery, in what authorities are calling a “suspicious death.” Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, known online as Jerry Gogosian, was found on Sunday in her hotel room by her surgeon after she didn’t answer a phone call, according to Art Review. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the California native. She was found surrounded by an empty vodka bottle, a broken glass on the floor, and unidentified pills. According to authorities, the surgeon reported that he had previously taken her to the hospital in a prior incident, possibly due to an overdose, after she confided to him about her substance use. A hotel spokesperson told the publication Hyperallergic that they are collaborating with the authorities but would not share further details out of respect for the guest’s privacy and the ongoing investigation. The star had more than 150,000 followers on Instagram and pursued various ventures after graduating from the San Francisco Art Institute, including hosting a podcast and heading a popular art-world newsletter.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Throwback Brand From The ’90s Is Still Making Quality Work Boots
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Scouted Staff
Published 05.29.26 6:44PM EDT 
A Lugz lace-up boot in tan/wheat stepping on a wet city street at night, with blurred neon lights in the background.
Lugz

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Remember Lugz? The chunky, lace-up boots that were everywhere during the 1990s. Three decades later, the brand hasn’t lost a step. Its modern lineup still delivers that same timeless style, built on a “tough-as-nails” ethos. Above all else, Lugz aims to keep your feet feeling as good at the end of the day as they did when you woke up.

The classic Lugz Drifter still offers the same durability and comfort, but with a reimagined design. This six-inch, steel-toed boot handles whatever work throws at you. It’s rugged, water-resistant, and slip-resistant.

Drifter 6 Steel Toe
Shop At Lugz

For a western-inspired work boot, the Cowboss Steel Toe delivers. Classic pull tabs make them easy to slip on, while the tough outsole gives you excellent traction indoors and out.

Cowboss Steel Toe
Shop At Lugz

If you’re not looking for a functional work boot but still love the look, Lugz has lifestyle shoes too. The Drifter Weatherguard boot is designed for all-day comfort with a padded collar, cushioned insole, and breathable lining. Plus, the adjustable lace-up closure up to the ankle ensures a secure fit.

Drifter Weatherguard
Shop At Lugz

Either way, you can’t go wrong with this throwback brand’s heritage footwear styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Dumbfounded’ Truck Driver Stumbles Across Ultra Rare Ancient Treasure
LOST HISTORY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 06.02.26 12:13PM EDT 
Roman ring
South West Heritage Trust

A truck driver and former soldier has unearthed a priceless 1,700-year-old gold ring in the English countryside. Kevin Minto, an amateur detectorist, was searching farmland close to Ilminster in the south west of the U.K. when his detector picked up on the buried object. He initially assumed he’d located a coin or a brooch. “You’re a little dumbfounded, really. One of the boys I was with was screaming: ‘We’re rich, we’re rich,’” he said. The piece features an engraved gemstone depicting Victoria, the Roman goddess of triumph, steering a chariot drawn by two horses. Weighing 48 grams and dating to roughly A.D. 297, the object is believed to have belonged to someone of considerable standing during years of regional turmoil under Roman occupation. The South West Heritage Trust, a historic association, paid £78,000 ($105,000) for the ring and 297 accompanying coins. Senior curator Amal Khreisheh hailed the find as “an unparalleled discovery for Britain.” Minto, who paid off his mortgage with his share, says he’ll continue to visit the site where he unearthed the ring, hoping to find other treasures.

Read it at Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Legendary Wine Hidden by the Nazis Restored After 130 Years
NOTHING TO WINE ABOUT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 06.02.26 12:46PM EDT 
Bottles of 19th-century wine are kept on shelves in a cellar of Becov castle, as State Castle and Chateau of Becov nad Teplou, where the restored Chateau d'Yquem wine collection, discovered in 1985 and linked to the Beaufort-Spotin family, is presented to the public following a complex restoration with French experts in Becov nad Teplou, Czech Republic, June 1, 2026 REUTERS/Eva Korinkov
Eva Korinkova/REUTERS

Eight bottles of one of the most prestigious wines on the planet, suspected of being squirreled away by the Nazis, have been restored by the Château that made them. The bottles of Château d’Yquem, made around 130 years ago, are thought to have survived both WWII and decades of communist occupation. The sweet whites from Sauternes in Bordeaux, France, mostly made between 1892 and 1896, were discovered in 1985 beneath the floorboards of the Czech castle of Becov nad Teplou, where they will now go on display. They belonged to the Beaufort-Spontin family, who fled the country after the war, suspected of collaborating with the Nazis, CBS News reported. However, the wine was left in place until 10 years ago, after which laboratory tests confirmed it was genuine and restoration began. Toni El Khawand, the cellar master of d’Yquem told AFP, “We tasted a very small quantity to be sure that, aromatically and in terms of balance on the palate and overall perception, the wine corresponded to a Chateau d’Yquem of that age.”

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

PCA Skin’s New Peel Pads Replaced My Monthly Facial Appointment
TRIPLE THREAT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.01.26 2:45PM EDT 
PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pad Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Willatlak Villette/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.

Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.

Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.

PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads
Shop At PCA$60

I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.

Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.

If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
4 Mauled in Horrific Bear Attack as Cases Spiral
BEAR RAMPAGE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.02.26 8:57AM EDT 
The Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus), also known as the Asiatic black bear, moon bear and white-chested bear, is a medium-sized bear species native to Asia, lives in the Himalayas, southeastern Iran, the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent, the Korean Peninsula, China, the Russian Far East, the islands of Honshu and Shikoku in Japan, and Taiwan. It is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and is threatened by deforestation and poaching for its body parts, which are used in traditional medicine. This photo was taken at the conservation and breeding centre Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India on June11, 2022. (Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto
Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A bear remains on the loose after a rampage through a residential area in Japan left four people injured. The attack unfolded in Fukushima, in northeastern Japan, where officials say bears have increasingly ventured into populated areas. The latest incident comes after a record year for bear attacks nationwide, with Japan’s Environment Ministry reporting 13 deaths in more than 230 attacks in 2025. Security camera footage captured part of the chaos. A black bear appeared near the entrance of a steel plant and chased a worker in his 20s before knocking him to the ground. The animal then entered the facility and injured a second employee, a man in his 60s. Authorities said the bear later attacked another male worker in his 60s at a separate company and injured a woman in her 80s who lives nearby. The three men suffered minor injuries, while the woman sustained moderate injuries. None of the wounds were considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday afternoon, the bear had not been captured and was believed to be inside a company compound surrounded by police carrying long sticks. Two nearby schools were closed. Last year, Japan deployed troops to the northern region of Akita after bears attacked more than 60 people.

Read it at AP

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Killer Virus Outbreak Likely ‘Far Worse’ Than It Seems
RESPONSE LAGGING
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.02.26 12:49PM EDT 
ebola
Michel Lunanga/Getty Images

A New York-based aid organization said the deadly Ebola outbreak spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo is “likely far worse” than the scenario described by the official figures. So far, 282 cases and 42 deaths have been confirmed, out of more than 1,000 suspected cases and more than 200 suspected deaths, according to the DRC’s health ministry. But response efforts are struggling due to detection delays and dangerously low levels of contact tracing, according to the International Rescue Committee. Only about 20 percent of contacts are currently being traced, and the virus may have been spreading undetected since March or even earlier, according to the IRC. At least nine cases and one death have been confirmed in Uganda, and more could spread to Burundi or South Sudan. “Transmission is spreading across multiple areas, and communities are losing trust in the response,” according to Rachel Howard, senior technical emergency health adviser at the IRC.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Legendary NBA Hall of Famer and Coach Dies at 79
‘A MENTOR TO SO MANY’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.26 10:59AM EDT 
Minnesota coach Rick Adelman in 2012.
Minnesota coach Rick Adelman in 2012. Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Legendary NBA player and coach Rick Adelman has died at the age of 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday. No cause of death was provided. “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community,” the NBCA wrote on X. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time. The Hall of Famer began his seven-year career as a player with the San Diego Rockets as their 79th overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft. He also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz, and Kansas City-Omaha Kings before pivoting to coaching. He began the second phase of his career at Chemeketa Community College in Oregon. Trail Blazers coach Jack Ramsay, who was keeping tabs on him, tapped Adelman to work with the Trail Blazers. He stayed with the team for six years, leading them to the NBA Finals twice. He then coached the Golden State Warriors for a brief period before spending 10 years with the Sacramento Kings between 1998 and 2008. Adelman also coached the Houston Rockets, where he led the team to a 22-game winning streak—the fourth longest in NBA history. He finished his coaching career as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2014, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. Adelman is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, their six children, and 12 grandchildren.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Skydiver Killed in Horrific Freak Accident Is Identified
‘WE MOURN TOGETHER’
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 06.02.26 11:23AM EDT 
Pascal Pierre Petetin
Facebook/Pascal Pierre Petetin

A skydiver who died in an accident in Southern California has been identified as a tourist. Pascal Pierre Petetin, 57, of Punaauia, Tahiti, died following an apparent midair collision involving a group of experienced skydivers on the afternoon of May 28. Petetin was jumping with two friends from overseas while visiting Skydive Perris when the accident occurred. A statement from Skydive Perris said all three brought their own equipment for the jumps, rather than taking part in tandem jumps. Their parachutes had successfully deployed, leading to suggestions that there was a collision in freefall between at least two of the divers. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies found Petetin’s body in a field close to Interstate 215, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other skydivers was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while the third was unhurt. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. In a statement, Skydive Perris offered its “sincerest condolences to the individual’s family and politely asks for privacy as we mourn together as a community.” Petetin shared photos of himself skydiving on his social media profiles and worked at the Tahiti-Faa’a International Airport.

Read it at SF Gate

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus Sans the Crash
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 05.26.26 5:23PM EDT 
Everyday Dose coffee
Everyday Dose.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.

Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.

The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.

Everyday Dose Coffee Blend
Shop Now Everyday Dose

Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.

Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.

For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Twin Peaks’ Star Dies Suddenly at 44
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 06.02.26 8:24AM EDT 
Published 06.02.26 7:30AM EDT 
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 27: Owain Rhys Davies arrives for the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by Jaguar Land Rover And American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Greg Doherty/Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

A star of cult surrealist melodrama Twin Peaks has died at age 44 under what his family says are unexplained circumstances. The death of Owain Rhys Davies, who portrayed Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return, the series’ long-awaited revival, was announced by his brother Rhodri on Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away,” Rhodri wrote on social media. “This news will come as a great shock to many. The reach of Owain’s love, friendship and generosity was vast,” he said, adding that although “there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” The Welsh actor also starred alongside Johnny Depp in Disney’s 2016 adaptation of Alice Through the Looking Glass and in the 2019 satirical horror flick, A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sister’s Cause of Death Revealed
NEW DETAILS
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 06.01.26 7:07PM EDT 
Kelly Lee Curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis
Rose Prouser/REUTERS

Kelly Lee Curtis, the older sister of actress Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday of natural causes at age 69, according to multiple reports. Curtis had been in hospice care in the week before her death, according to US Weekly. The Blaine County Coroner’s Office in Idaho said Curtis died of natural causes, Page Six confirmed. Kelly’s Oscar-winning sister, 67, announced her sibling’s death over the weekend. “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress.” The sisters appeared together in 1983’s Trading Places and Kelly Lee was Jamie Lee’s assistant on Freaky Friday and Christmas with the Kranks. She was born in 1956 to actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now