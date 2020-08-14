Ground Zero’s 9/11 Light Memorial Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns
NOT SAFE
New York’s annual commemoration of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that features twin beams of light representing the Twin Towers will not go ahead this year, over coronavirus concerns that staff working on the Lower Manhattan display could be put in danger, organizers said. The annual “Tribute in Light” display requires a large crew and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said on its website that health risks this year “were far too great.” The museum said it was an “incredibly difficult decision” to cancel the display but announced an alternative citywide initiative, dubbed the “Tribute in Lights,” which will see buildings across the city lighting up their facades and spires in blue on 9/11. “In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a “Tribute in Lights” to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget,” the museum said. “Many iconic New York City buildings will be lighting their spires and facades in blue to honor those killed on 9/11.” The in-person reading of the names of the 9/11 victims at the annual ground zero ceremony has also been canceled.