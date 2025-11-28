Grounded UPS Planes Set to Miss Peak Delivery Season After Fiery Crash

Cheat Sheet
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Welcomes First Child at 45
GIRL MEETS WORLD
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.28.25 1:00PM EST 
Ben Savage
Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Comic

Boy Meets World star Ben Savage’s firstborn daughter met the world herself on Wednesday. Savage, 45, played Corey Matthews on the series from 1993 to 2000. He announced the news on Instagram with several snaps of his daughter’s first moments, including one where he excitedly sports a “Girl Dad” t-shirt. Savage and his wife Tessa Angermeier wed in 2023 before welcoming their baby girl this week. Savage has stepped back from acting over the last few years, aside from a few TV movies. Some of his former Boy Meets World co-stars, several of whom host the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, said the star “disappeared from their lives.” Danielle Fishell, who played Topanga on the series, said, “He ghosted us.”

Read it at Instagram

2
Netflix Star Falls to His Death at 55
DIY DISASTER
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.28.25 12:21PM EST 
Published 11.28.25 12:07PM EST 
Tony Germano
Tony Germano/Instagram

Netflix voice actor Tony Germano has died at the age of 55. Germano, who voiced the streamer’s animated series Go, Dog, Go!, in Brazilian Portuguese in addition to roles on Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, had a fatal fall at his home on Wednesday. His rep told People, “Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.” According to local outlets, Germano was inspecting roof renovations at his home in São Paulo, Brazil, at the time. Friends and colleagues remembered Germano as “an incomparable professional,” “dear friend,” and “gifted actor.” Added his rep, “Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity, and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.”

Read it at People

Partner update

Stay Hydrated and Glowing All Season With These Vitamin C-Infused Skincare Essentials
UNDER THE C
AD BY TruSkin
Published 11.28.25 12:00AM EST 
TruSkin Vitamin C skincare serums in front of an orange background
TruSkin

Wintertime can be a nightmare for skincare. The combination of frigid air, dry heat, and lack of sun can leave you looking and feeling less radiant than in warmer months. But you don’t need to sacrifice your shine for the season. TruSkin’s lineup of cult-favorite skincare items is formulated to help you stay glowing—even during the coldest months of the year.

TruSkin is a beauty brand beloved by celebrities, dermatologists, and everyday users alike. Its collection features clean, purposeful formulas designed specifically for sensitive skin. The secret behind TruSkin’s effectiveness is SAP, a unique, gentler, and more stable form of vitamin C that aligns with skin’s natural pH to deliver brightening benefits without irritation—making it especially effective during cold months when skin is more prone to dryness and sensitivity. SAP also supports natural collagen, improves tone, and fends off dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. The result? A firmer-looking complexion and brighter skin that will have you looking and feeling radiant all winter long.

With more than 150,000 glowing reviews (no pun intended), this best-selling, long-lasting serum is a must-have for any morning skincare routine.

Vitamin C Facial Serum
Price reflects discount.
Buy At Amazon$21

This sheer, protective face sunscreen is formulated to let your natural glow shine through with a lightweight, non-greasy feel—delivering a radiant, dewy finish that works just as well on its own as a base under makeup.

SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Facial Serum
Price reflects discount.
Buy At Amazon$17

Embrace a more youthful-looking complexion with this vitamin C facial scrub, which gently exfoliates and nourishes to reveal smoother, brighter skin without leaving you feeling coarse or looking dry.

Vitamin C Gentle Face Scrub
Price reflects discount.
Buy At Amazon$13

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Macaulay Culkin Reveals Dark Truth About Filming Infamous Movie Scene
UN-BEE-LIEVABLE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.28.25 12:29PM EST 
Macaulay Culkin attends the premiere of "My Girl" on November 3, 1991
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Macaulay Culkin, 45, recalled what it was like to film his character’s heart-wrenching death scene in My Girl at 10 years old. Culkin played Thomas J in the classic 1991 film, in which the character dies after an attack by bees. Culkin said on the On Film … with Kevin McCarthy podcast that he had to get up close and personal with the bees to shoot the scene. “They actually released thousands of bees on me, imagine that! I’m not joking, those are real bees,” he said. “The way they did that, they wouldn’t do that today... They put this stuff on my fingertips that smells like the queen bee so [the bees] were actually attracted to my hands and I wasn’t a threat.” He continued, “They just told me to wave my hands in front of my face so the bees can get in front of my face, and it looks good for the camera… As soon as they yelled ‘cut,’ I had to soap my hands in hot water and then dart into the woods.” My Girl also starred Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Read it at New York Post

4
Mariah Carey Makes This Much Money From Classic Christmas Song
GETTING A LOT FOR CHRISTMAS
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.28.25 1:14PM EST 
Mariah Carey (C) performs onstage with Moroccan Cannon (L) and Monroe Cannon (R).
Mariah Carey (C) performs onstage with Moroccan Cannon (L) and Monroe Cannon (R). Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Though Mariah Carey says she doesn’t want a lot for Christmas in her signature holiday song, she certainly gets a lot. The Independent’s analysis of data from Forbes and The Economist finds that the singer earns between $2.5 million and $3 million in residuals each year from her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song’s co-writer, Walter Afanasieff, also takes home a significant residual check. Carey’s 1994 hit, the most-streamed holiday song of all time, earned more than $100 million by 2023, according to the Associated Press. It is also the first and only holiday song to win the RIAA’s Diamond Award, recognizing more than 10 million sales and streaming units in the United States. Carey makes an annual social tradition of “defrosting” the song on November 1st. This year, she celebrated the start of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” season with a video where she shrieked, “It’s time!” in a skit with comedian Billy Eichner.

Read it at The Independent

Partner update

Unlock Up to 30% Off the Routine That Prioritizes Skin Longevity
SKIN REBOOT
AD BY OneSkin
Published 11.27.25 12:00AM EST 
OneSkin skincare bundle displayed with the OS-01 Face, Eye, Prep, and Body topical supplements alongside a black travel case on a purple gradient background.
OneSkin

Most skincare products provide temporary benefits instead of addressing the true cellular causes of visible aging. As you get older, skin becomes thinner, produces less collagen, and accumulates damage. OneSkin takes a different approach, using the revolutionary OS-01 Peptide™ in all its daily moisturizers to address skin aging at the source.

Cellular senescence is when cells stop dividing or become dysfunctional and begin releasing inflammatory factors that accelerate skin aging. The OS-01 Peptide™ is scientifically proven to reverse skin’s biological aging by targeting this process. The result? Healthier skin that looks, feels, and acts younger. And right now is the perfect time to try it: OneSkin’s “Best Sale Ever” is live, and your savings scale up with your cart. Spend $150 for 20% off, $200 for 25% off, or $300 to unlock 30% off, no code needed.

Best Sellers Bundle
Buy At OneSkin$183

Not sure where to start? Check out this bundle of OneSkin’s most popular products—the OS-01 FACE and OS-01 EYE topical supplements. They reduce wrinkles and boost hydration by promoting collagen production and improving barrier function. Plus, these moisturizers enhance firmness to give you a more lifted look.

Complete Skin Longevity Regimen
Buy At OneSkin$241

Looking to support skin longevity beyond your face? This bundle (a $495 value) comes with OneSkin’s PREP cleanser—which boosts hydration without stripping natural oils—along with the OS-01 FACE, OS-01 BODY, and OS-01 EYE topical supplements.

OneSkin Travel Kit
Buy At OneSkin$136

Traveling soon? This all-in-one kit keeps skin glowing wherever you are. Unlock 25% off by picking up two—one for you, one to gift.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5

Grounded UPS Planes Set to Miss Peak Delivery Season After Fiery Crash

LOGISTICAL NIGHTMARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.28.25 12:35PM EST 
National Transportation Safety Board
National Transportation Safety Board

Shipping giant UPS won’t have its fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11s back in the air before the busy holiday season, an internal memo has revealed. The jets were grounded after a UPS MD-11 lost its left engine during takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 4, and crashed in a fireball, killing 14 people. The company had hoped the process would take weeks, but it is now expected to take months. In a memo to employees, UPS Airlines president Bill Moore said, “Regarding the MD-11 fleet, Boeing’s ongoing evaluation shows that inspections and potential repairs will be more extensive than initially expected.” All carriers’ MD-11s were taken out of service for checks and repairs at the behest of the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the Associated Press, a UPS spokesperson said contingency plans would be put in place to mitigate the loss of 9 percent of its aerial fleet. They added Boeing “will take the time needed to ensure that every aircraft is safe.” Boeing merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997 and assumed responsibility for the fleet, which has an average age of around 30 years. A Boeing spokesperson said in a statement that it was “working diligently to provide instructions and technical support to operators.”

Read it at Associated Press

6
Zelensky’s Top Adviser Resigns After Anti-Corruption Raid
CASUALTY OF GRIFT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.28.25 11:54AM EST 
Published 11.28.25 11:53AM EST 
Ukraine's president Volydymr with his hand partially covering his lower face
Eduardo Parra/Europa Press/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ousted his top peace negotiator Friday after anti-corruption investigators raided the aide’s home. Andriy Yermak was Zelensky’s longtime chief of staff and considered the second-most-powerful man in Ukraine. He had served as the country’s lead negotiator in peace talks with Russia and the U.S. until the announcement by Zelesky in the early evening in Ukraine. The timing of his departure complicates Kyiv’s already shaky efforts to secure U.S. support for a peace deal with Russia which does not give away its land. Both of Ukraine’s two main anti-corruption agencies were involved in the raid on Yermak’s home, which comes after the organizations announced a joint investigation into an alleged kickback scheme surrounding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure two weeks ago. Yermak wrote on Telegram that he was “fully cooperating” with authorities during the raid on his home. “The investigators are not encountering any obstacles. They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officials,” he wrote. Yermak’s replacement as the country’s top negotiator is unclear. Ukraine’s delegation to ongoing settlement talks will include the chief of the general staff, Major General Andrii Hnatov, and senior civilian officials. President Donald Trump gave up a Thanksgiving deadline for a peace deal amid the dramatic leak of a phonecall in which his peace envoy, his golf buddy Steve Witkoff, gave the Russian side tips on how to get into Trump’s graces.

Read it at CNN

7
American Woman Disappears From Cruise Ship in the Caribbean
MISSING MYSTERY
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.28.25 11:37AM EST 
Ann Evans
Government of Sint Maarten

An American woman is missing after failing to return to her cruise ship after a stop on a Caribbean island. Ann Evans, 55, took an organized tour bus from Philipsburg, on Dutch Sint Maarten to the Marigot on the opposite side of the island, in French Saint Martin, on Wednesday. She failed to return to her ship the Rotterdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship. The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) said Thursday that a woman matching her description appeared to have checked into a hotel on the French side, using Evans’ passport. “If Ms. Evans herself sees this message, she is kindly requested to contact her family, the Police Force of Sint Maarten, or the French Gendarmerie as soon as possible to confirm her safety,” a spokesperson for Holland America said. Police and the cruise line did not share where Evans was from or whether she was traveling alone. Police on the Dutch said, “KPSM has carried out extensive checks and followed multiple lines of information in accordance with legal guidelines,”police said in the statement on their Facebook page.

Read it at People

8
Poll Reveals Shock Reversal in Americans’ Views on College Degrees
EDUCATIONAL!
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.28.25 11:19AM EST 
A group of students in light blue academic robes and caps.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

A new poll has found that almost two-thirds of registered voters do not think a four-year college degree is worth the cost, because “people often graduate without specific job skills and with large amounts of debt.” The results are part of a dramatic shift over the last 12 years. Similar polling in 2013 found that 53 percent of respondents thought a degree was worth it compared, to 40 percent who did not. By 2017, Americans were more evenly split on the question, with a slight majority, or 49 percent still saying the cost was worth it, compared to 47 percent who said no. Now, 63 percent of respondents in the NBC News poll said the cost of a four-year degree is not worth it, compared to just 33 percent who said a degree is “worth the cost because of the chance to get a good job and earn more money over their lifetime.” People with advanced college degrees still earn more and have lower unemployment rates than people without education, but the price of college has skyrocketed since 1995. The average, inflation-adjusted cost for public colleges has doubled since then, while tuition at private college has gone up by 75 percent.

Read it at NBC News

Shop with Scouted

PSA: Lola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Live—Unlock 55% Off Now
BLACK FRIDAY 2025
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 11.26.25 12:34PM EST 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Late fall is officially in full swing (and winter is just around the corner), which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are the new normal. As we inch closer to the height of the holiday season, temperatures are sharply declining, holiday house guests are trickling in, and PTO is being taken. It’s cozy season, and there’s no better way to honor it than by cozying up with a luxe, warm, and ultra-soft blanket.

ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 55 percent off sitewide with the code BF55 for Cyber Week.

Lola Blanket Black Friday Sale
Buy one, get one free
Shop At Lola Blanket

In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for person on your list who says they “don’t want anything.” If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.

Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.

9
Dolly Parton Posts Emotional Thanksgiving Message After Revealing Health Battle
I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.28.25 5:38AM EST 
Published 11.28.25 5:37AM EST 
Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton posted an emotional message wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving after revealing her health scares. Parton pulled out of her Las Vegas residency in September, saying she needed to have a “few procedures” amid “health challenges.” In her Instagram post Thursday, she said: “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.” Pumping the brakes on the residency, the 79-year-old icon previously said, “I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.” Concerns about the “9 to 5” singer were fervent in the aftermath, heightened when her sister, Freida Parton, said she’d been “up all night praying.” Parton, however, soon cooled concern, saying, “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” in a video posted to fans in October. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those that seemed to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers.”

Read it at Page Six

10
Kim Kardashian’s Ex Arrested After Thanksgiving Gun Incident
UNHAPPY HOLIDAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.28.25 7:35AM EST 
Ray J speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Earn Your Leisure" panel at House Of BET on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has been arrested following a partially livestreamed domestic disturbance on Thanksgiving involving a firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the “One Wish” singer, 44, at 4 a.m., with ABC reporting “a 911 caller reported a possible custody dispute and said Ray J was possibly armed.” Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was taken to Van Nuys police station, with bail set at $50,000. The livestream showed the “Another Day in Paradise” star appearing to load a gun before saying, “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving.” The video captured the singer’s estranged wife, Princess Love, 41, in tears as the pair argued, a child slung over her shoulder, face buried in her neck. “Drive drunk, drive drunk, Princess? Go ahead, you want to take my kids?” Ray J said. Princess was heard saying multiple times, “You just pointed a gun at us.” The two married in 2016, have filed for divorce four times and share two children, Melody, 7, and Epik, 5. Ray J, who dated Kardashian from 2003 to 2006, has reportedly been charged with making a criminal threat. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.

Read it at ABC News

