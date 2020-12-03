Group Chanting ‘Christ Is King’ Tears Down Mysterious California Monolith and Declares ‘America First’
Just days after the guerrilla removal of a mysterious steel monolith in the Utah desert, a second appeared in Romania, and a third in Atascadero, California, atop a hill. That California successor has now disappeared, taken down by a crew of young men who filmed themselves chanting “Christ is king” as they replaced it with a plywood cross. The men, one of whom wore a Make America Great Again headband, chanted “America First” and “Christ is king” as they dismantled the monolith, put a cross in its place, and abandoned its remnants at the foot of the hill. “Christ is king in this country. We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space,” one man could be heard saying in the live-streamed video. Local police are now investigating the monolith’s destruction. Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno told Vice, “We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive 5 hours to come into our community and vandalize the Monolith. The Monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time.”