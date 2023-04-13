Philadelphia 76ers Co-Owner to Buy Washington Commanders for $6 Billion, Report Says

Read it at Sportico
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is close to striking a deal to sell the team to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris’ for $6 billion, according to Sportico. Harris’ group reportedly includes former NBA icon Magic Johnson and Washington, D.C.-based billionaire Mitchell Rales. News of the agreement comes as Snyder and his fellow executives find themselves facing an NFL investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and financial improprieties, The New York Times reports. If the contract is executed, the sale will mark the greatest price ever paid for a sports team, followed by Walmart heir Rob Walton’s $4.6 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos in 2022.