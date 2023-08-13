Read it at NBC News
A group of an estimated 30 to 50 people raided a Los Angeles-area mall’s department store on Saturday and stole between $60,000 to $100,000 worth of luxury items, police officials claimed. The shoplifter mob allegedly hit the Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills shortly after 4 p.m., police said, and used bear spray to fend off security guards before making their exit with luxury handbags and clothing and escaping via vehicles that included a BMW, NBC News reported. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the robbery “absolutely unacceptable” in a statement.