Global Ambassadors Chose Their Preferred Leader for Haiti
PICKED THEIR GUY
A group of ambassadors from around the world has thrown their support behind Ariel Henry to form a new unity government in Haiti, instead of Claude Joseph. President Jovenel Moïse chose Henry to be his prime minister two days before his assassination but Henry was never sworn in. After Moïse’s death, Joseph, who was interim prime minister, stepped up the lead the nation. “As Haiti faces serious dangers, the members of the group express the wish that all political, economic and civil society actors in the country fully support the authorities in their efforts to restore security throughout the country,” said the “Core Group,” comprised of ambassadors from the U.S., the European Union, France, Canada, Germany, and others.
Joseph has said Henry was not the valid leader as he was never sworn in. He told NPR Friday he had been speaking to Henry and Joseph Lambart, the head of the Haitian Senate who has also claimed to be acting president, about forming a unity government. Joseph said he plans to hold a presidential election later this year.