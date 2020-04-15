Coronavirus Ravages Florida Poker Group, Infecting All and Killing Three
A tight-knit group of eight friends who came together every Sunday to Thursday in a Florida condominium to play poker has been ravaged by the coronavirus, leaving three members of the poker family dead and five others in critical condition, according to the Sun Sentinel. The players, all retirees, met a decade ago and quickly developed a close friendship that would lead to many travel adventures and shared memories. The last time the group convened for a poker game was on March 12, which was followed by devastating losses, hospitalizations, and severe illnesses, the Sentinel reported. Beverly Glass, 84, and Fred Sands, 86, who were described by Glass’ daughter as “movers and shakers,” were together for 20 years before they died just four days apart from complications of the coronavirus in late March. Another group member, Harriet Molko, who is in her 70s and survived the disease after testing positive for it, said that a few of the other players continued frequenting casinos in Florida after their last game. “It’s just a nightmare and I’m trying to get over it,” she said.