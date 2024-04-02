House Republicans Launch Bid to Rename Dulles Airport After Trump
PRIORITIES
A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) filed a bill to re-name an airport in the Washington, D.C. area after former President Donald Trump. The bill, which has no chance of becoming law given that Democrats control the Senate, would rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to the Donald J. Trump International Airport. “In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital. “As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil.” Six other Republican members also support the effort.