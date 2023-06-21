Group of Neo-Nazis Derails Drag Story Hour Event in New Hampshire
INTIMIDATION TACTICS
A group of neo-Nazis gathered outside a New Hampshire coffeeshop to protest the store’s drag queen story hour over the weekend, chanting homophobic slurs and threatening the organizers, bystander footage shows. A now-viral video of the incident captured by drag queen Juicy Garland shows the group of men shouting and tossing up Nazi salutes outside of the store, which was hosting a drag story hour for kids in Concord on Sunday. State officials have since said that New England neo-Nazi organization NSC-131 has claimed responsibility for disrupting the event. Speaking to NBC News, Garland said the demonstration wasn’t entirely surprising. “This isn’t something strange and unique onto itself,” Garland said. “Fascism and dangerous extremity on the right are something that has been here for a long time.” The incident is the latest in what has become a surge in anti-LGBTQ+ protests over the past year, as prolific conservatives seek to bring gender and sexuality back to the forefront of their culture war.