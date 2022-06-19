Group of U.K. Soldiers Booted from NATO Deployment After On-Base Orgy
DISHONORABLY DISCHARGED
A horde of U.K. paratroopers were banned from joining a NATO deployment after a video caught the group hosting an orgy inside the barracks, The Times of London reported. The eight-troop group was filmed with a civilian woman inside the Merville barracks in Colchester, England, after reportedly sneaking her onto the base more than 30 times. While the troops did not commit a crime, the U.K.’s army head Gen. Sir Patrick Sanders said he did not want to “risk the mission or the reputation of the British army” by sending the soldiers on the deployment. “My message to the army is clear—our license to operate is founded on trust and confidence and we must hold ourselves to the highest standards,” Sanders said, according to The Times.