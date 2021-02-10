Trio Stranded in the Bahamas Survived on Coconuts, Rats for 33 Days
DESERTED ISLAND
Three people were rescued off a deserted island in the Bahamas on Tuesday after being stranded for 33 days. The group survived on rats, coconuts, and conch, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which spotted the group on Monday while patrolling the area. The two men and one woman, all Cuban citizens, were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center and were reported to be dehydrated but not seriously injured. The Coast Guard reported on Wednesday that they had since been transferred to ICE custody.
It’s unclear how they got to the island or why they were in the area. The Coast Guard rescue was delayed until Tuesday due to weather. “I cannot recall a time that we saved people who were stranded for over a month on an island,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “That is a new one for me.”