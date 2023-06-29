CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Groups Linked to Koch Brothers Plot $70 Million Push to Sink Trump

    ANYONE BUT HIM

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Groups linked to the Koch brothers are orchestrating a $70 million plan to sink Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

    Rebecca Cook/Reuters

    Political groups linked to the billionaire Koch brothers are planning a $70 million effort to keep Donald Trump from winning a second term. According to The New York Times, groups tied to Charles Koch gave $50 million of that sum. (David Koch, Charles’ brother and fellow political megadonor, died in 2019.) It’s not yet clear how the $70 million will be disbursed; according to the Times, the political network is first trying to determine which of Trump’s Republican rivals stands the best chance of beating him. The groups are also orchestrating a grassroots door-knocking effort to sway voters away from the former president.

    Read it at The New York Times
    ,