Groups Linked to Koch Brothers Plot $70 Million Push to Sink Trump
Political groups linked to the billionaire Koch brothers are planning a $70 million effort to keep Donald Trump from winning a second term. According to The New York Times, groups tied to Charles Koch gave $50 million of that sum. (David Koch, Charles’ brother and fellow political megadonor, died in 2019.) It’s not yet clear how the $70 million will be disbursed; according to the Times, the political network is first trying to determine which of Trump’s Republican rivals stands the best chance of beating him. The groups are also orchestrating a grassroots door-knocking effort to sway voters away from the former president.