Groups Use Fact-Check Law to Push Back on Racist Border Patrol Video

As the U.S. Border Patrol has doubled down on a fictionalized video, “The Gotaway,” about a migrant eluding the Border Patrol and murdering a man, immigrant advocacy groups are using a little-known federal law known as the Information Quality Act to pressure the Department of Homeland Security to revise or retract the film.

Enacted in 2001 as part of a spending bill, the Information Quality Act directed the Office of Management and Budget to issue “guidelines for ensuring and maximizing the quality, objectivity, utility and integrity of information disseminated by federal agencies.” The act is receiving more attention under the Trump administration among public interest groups seeking to hold officials accountable for lies and misinformation.

The legal services provider Al Otro Lado and other pro-immigrant groups sent a letter on Friday to the Department of Homeland Security’s acting Secretary Chad Wolf and chief information officer Karen Evans. The letter, first reported by the Daily Beast, says the video violates the IQA because it “contains blatantly false and misleading information.” It demands the video’s correction or removal. Otherwise, the groups plan to sue.