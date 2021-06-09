These Reusable Cleaning Products Are My New Favorite
CLEAN AS A WHISTLE
Scouting Report: Grove Collaborative’s rollout with Target makes the reusable cleaning supplies I love even more accessible. Win, win.
The most sustainable cleaning products are the one you already own, but if you wish to switch to an even greener option once you’re through with what you already own then look no further than Grove Collaborative. The Target x Grove Collaborative retail rollout features everything from reusable glass spray bottles and soap dispensers to plant-based dishwasher pods and all-natural hydrating dish soap. My personal favorite, however, has to be the new citron and white rose multi-purpose cleaning concentrate.
Grove Co. Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrates
At the beginning, I must admit I was skeptical. The all-natural formula features delicate essential oil fragrances that didn’t seem potent enough for my meticulous cleaning habits. After all, I’ve been conditioned to believe that cleaning products that don’t sting my nostrils and throat when I use them won’t get all the grime off whatever I’m cleaning. But after a few uses, I couldn’t deny it: while free of harsh chemicals, Grove’s formula is incredibly effective. It has helped me tackle greasy countertops, a burnt stovetop, and bathroom tiles crusted with soap scum that defied all my other cleaning efforts.
