Grove Collaborative Can Help You Kickstart a More Sustainable Life
It’s time to start living a more sustainable life by expunging all those wasteful home and personal wellness items filled with harmful ingredients. A daunting task? Of course, but not an impossible one thanks to Grove Collaborative. Grove exclusively stocks natural household and personal care products that meet its standard of non-toxicity and sustainability. Readers can receive a free Sustainable Starter Kit from Grove by signing up here and making a first-time minimum purchase of $20.
The Starter Set features five everyday essential items and is a great way to incorporate more sustainable products into your life. Included in the kit is a Flour Sack Towel (made with 100% organic and bleach free cotton), a plant-based Walnut Scrubber (not suitable for those with nut allergies), gel hand soap (no synthetic dyes or fragrances here), a stylish glass soap dispenser (buying refills keeps plastic pumps out of landfills), and 100% post-consumer recycled plastic trash bags. By signing up, you will also be given a free 60-day trial to Grove’s VIP membership program, the perks of which include free shipping and more free gifts. If you fall in love, the membership will auto-renew after 60 days at the cost of $19.99/year.
