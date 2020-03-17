Grove Collaborative Has the Cleaning Essentials You Need To Spring Clean Sustainably
Spring cleaning is an age-old tradition, a chance to refresh your home after a long, cold winter. This year, you should also give your spring cleaning tradition an eco-refresh with Grove Collaborative’s help.
For all your serious cleaning power needs, the Cleaning Concentrate Pack ($9.95) is your answer. The pack contains three high-performance concentrates–one for glass, one for tub & tile, and one multi-surface–all of which are free of harsh chemicals like ammonia and bleach. Because they’re concentrates, the packaging uses less plastic than traditional cleaners and less shipping material is required. Mix with water in a reusable glass spray bottle ($34.95 and available in a variety of colors) for good-for-the-earth cleaning anywhere in your home. Then, ditch the paper towels for an all-purpose microfiber cloth ($9.95). Ready to commit to cleaning green this spring? Now is your chance with the Complete Cleaning Concentrate Kit. This all-in-one combo will net you the cleaning concentrate pack, three reusable glass spray bottles, three microfiber cleaning cloths, and 10% in overall savings!
Complete Cleaning Concentrate Kit
