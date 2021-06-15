These Reusable Cleaning Products Are My New Favorite

Scouting Report: Grove Collaborative’s rollout with Target makes the reusable cleaning supplies I love even more accessible. Win, win.

The most sustainable cleaning products are the one you already own, but if you wish to switch to an even greener option once you’re through with what you already own then look no further than Grove Collaborative. Last month, the brand launched their newest collection at Target, aiming to make eco-friendly and plastic-free cleaning supplies more accessible to households across the country. The Target x Grove Collaborative retail rollout features everything from reusable glass spray bottles and soap dispensers to plant-based dishwasher pods and all-natural hydrating dish soap. My personal favorite, however, has to be the new citron and white rose multi-purpose cleaning concentrate.

At the beginning, I must admit I was skeptical. The all-natural formula features delicate essential oil fragrances that didn’t seem potent enough for my meticulous cleaning habits. After all, I’ve been conditioned to believe that cleaning products that don’t sting my nostrils and throat when I use them won’t get all the grime off whatever I’m cleaning. But after a few uses, I couldn’t deny it: while free of harsh chemicals, Grove’s formula is incredibly effective. It has helped me tackle greasy countertops, a burnt stovetop, and bathroom tiles crusted with soap scum that defied all my other cleaning efforts.

Grove Co. Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrates

Using this product couldn’t be any easier either: just empty the small glass vial of cleaning concentrate into one of Grove’s reusable spray bottles (any spray bottle you already have would also work well), fill it up with water, tightly screw the top back on, and shake. A few spritzes are all that you need—the formula penetrates any dirt with ease. For particularly stubborn pieces of grime, however, I suggest leaving the cleaner to sit for a few minutes before wiping with a cloth or scrubbing with a sponge so that the formula has time to work its magic. And as the reusable spray bottle holds 16 fluid ounces, one small bottle of concentrate can last for many deep cleaning sessions.

In short, the Grove Collaborative multi-purpose cleaning concentrate doesn't just help me reduce my plastic consumption, but it has also made cleaning my bathroom an enjoyable experience, which isn’t something I ever thought I’d say.

