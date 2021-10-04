These T-Shirts and Hoodies Are the Perfect Uniform for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
F*ck Cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: the perfect time to celebrate all of the courageous women who have survived the disease and encourage those who are still continuing to fight for their future. And the most stylish way to show your support is by adorning a new set of apparel and gear from Grunt Style which succinctly announces to the world: F*ck Cancer.
Grunt Style is a patriotic veteran-owned clothing company that employs over 400 Americans across the country. In addition to its high-quality apparel, Grunt Style also operates a national nonprofit organization that provides life-changing resources to help veterans, service members, and their families thrive. Grunt Style's foundation has a multifaceted plan to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Its initiatives range from donating $10,000 to Cancer Wellness magazine and the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation to sending six veteran fighters and survivors on a cruise with loved ones to celebrate their strength.
In other words, your purchase doesn’t just symbolically applaud the resiliency of the female spirit under adversity – it provides direct support for the brave ladies who are battling the disease. With a comfy fit, durable design, and selection of colors and styles, the clothes themselves also make for a great addition to your wardrobe! Plus, Grunt Style's one-of-a-kind Beer Guarantee assures lifetime exchanges on any item for any reason from loose threads to booze spills.
F*ck Cancer - "Power In Pink" Hoodie
F*ck Cancer - Pink Tee
Looking to extend your support to honor Grunt Style’s community of veterans and service members? Check out its R.E.D. Collection, which pays homage to our nation’s brave military men and women by imploring folks to Remember. Everyone. Deployed.
R.E.D. Movement - Red Long Sleeve
