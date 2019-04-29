Guantanamo Bay Prison Commander Fired, But No Reason Given

The commander of the prison at Guantanamo Bay has been fired for unexplained reasons. In a brief statement, the United States Southern Command said Rear Adm. John C. Ring had been relieved from his duties following a “loss of confidence in his ability” to lead after a monthlong investigation into unspecified actions. Admiral Ring’s deputy, Brig. Gen. John F. Hussey, is now the acting commander. A spokesperson for the Southern Command, which oversees the prison, said the decision to remove Admiral Ring wasn't related to a recent media visit to the prison. Admiral Ring “will be temporarily assigned duties elsewhere” in the Southern Command. “The vast majority of commanders complete their assigned tours with distinction,” said spokeswoman Colonel Azubuike. “When they fall short, we hold our leaders accountable, which reflects the importance we place on the public’s trust and confidence in our military leaders.”