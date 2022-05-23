Guv Candidate David Perdue Said Stacey Abrams Is ‘Demeaning Her Own Race’: Report
FINAL INSULTS
At his final in-person event before the Republican gubernatorial primary in Georgia, former Senator David Perdue said that Stacey Abrams—who had to walk back an attack line earlier this week about how “I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live”—was supposedly “demeaning her own race” by saying that. “When she told Black farmers, ‘You don’t need to be on the farm,’ and she told Black workers in hospitality and all this, ‘You don’t need to be,’ she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that,” Perdue, who is facing off against Governor Brian Kemp in the Republican primary, said on Monday. When asked whether he would accept the results of Tuesday’s Republican primary, Perdue, who has Donald Trump’s endorsement, said that it “depends on if there’s fraud or not.” According to a Fox News poll released last week, Kemp leads Perdue 60 percent to 28 percent.