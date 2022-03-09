Guess Stakeholder Demands Firing of Co-Founder Paul Marciano Over Sexual Misconduct Claims
‘IT IS TIME’
A shareholder in fashion giant Guess Inc. on Wednesday plans to publicly demand the retailer dump its embattled co-founder Paul Marciano, who’s been accused of sexual assault or harassment by at least 10 women, and call out members of the board for failing to do so. “For more than a decade, allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Paul Marciano have mounted, including while his brother Maurice Marciano served as Chairman of the Board,” Legion Partners co-founder Ted White said in a statement. “We have heard from victims, advocates and our fellow GES investors—who have echoed our demand that it is time for the independent directors of the Board finally to step up and remove the Marciano brothers from Guess.” In a presentation to be released to shareholders, which The Daily Beast obtained and reviewed, the investment firm plans to single out independent board members like Laurie Ann Goldman, who often speaks about female empowerment. “We call on Ms. Goldman to act in keeping with her reputation as a strong supporter of women and address the issues associated with Paul Marciano,” the presentation declares. Last month, Legion called on the board to remove the Marcianos, citing the many allegations against Paul and a 2018 probe concluding the mogul “exercised poor judgment” and put himself in situations where “plausible allegations of improper conduct could, and did, arise.”