Guess What Country Trump Left Off His List of Tariffs
President Donald Trump held up a massive board on Wednesday that listed new tariffs he was imposing on each country—but a big one was noticeably absent. Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Russia was not part of about 60 countries the Trump administration deemed the “worst offenders” in trade policy, along with Canada and Mexico. Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all imports but added levies as high as 49 percent on countries he accused of having unfair trade practices with the U.S. “For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers, and other forms of cheating,” he said in a White House ceremony. “And because we are being very kind ... We will charge them approximately half of what they charge us.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia was not listed because U.S. sanctions already “preclude any meaningful trade.” Still, the U.S. trades more with Russia than with some of the other countries on the list, like Mauritius or Brunei. Another White House official told NOTUS that Canada and Mexico were absent from the list because there was no further update to the existing tariffs slapped on them.
