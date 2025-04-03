Cheat Sheet
Guess What Country Trump Left Off His List of Tariffs

Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 10:20PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 10:18PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Mikhail Svetlov/Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

President Donald Trump held up a massive board on Wednesday that listed new tariffs he was imposing on each country—but a big one was noticeably absent. Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Russia was not part of about 60 countries the Trump administration deemed the “worst offenders” in trade policy, along with Canada and Mexico. Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all imports but added levies as high as 49 percent on countries he accused of having unfair trade practices with the U.S. “For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers, and other forms of cheating,” he said in a White House ceremony. “And because we are being very kind ... We will charge them approximately half of what they charge us.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia was not listed because U.S. sanctions already “preclude any meaningful trade.” Still, the U.S. trades more with Russia than with some of the other countries on the list, like Mauritius or Brunei. Another White House official told NOTUS that Canada and Mexico were absent from the list because there was no further update to the existing tariffs slapped on them.

2
Legendary Raiders Super Bowl Champion Dies at 74
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.02.25 7:12PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 5:50PM EDT 
John Vella
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

John Vella, a key member of the Raiders’ offensive line during the 1970s and a starter in the team’s Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings, has died at 74, according to a team statement. “The Raiders Family mourns the passing of John Vella, a standout on the dominant Raider offensive lines of the 1970s and a starter on Oakland’s Super Bowl XI Championship team,” said the team Wednesday. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Vella family at this time.” No cause of death was given in Vella’s death. An All-American at USC, Vella was drafted as a second round pick by the Raiders in 1972 and played offensive guard and tackle in 84 games over eight seasons with the team. Standing 6-foot-4, Vella was considered instrumental in the Raiders’ 32-14 victory over the Vikings at the 1977 Super Bowl. He played a ninth and final NFL season for the Vikings in 1980 before going into the sports memorabilia business, opening The Raiders Locker Room merchandise store in San Francisco. In 2003 he settled a lawsuit with the NFL and the Raiders, who had accused him of violating trademarks owned by the team.

3
‘90s Action Star Accused of Having Sex With Trafficked Women
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.02.25 1:57PM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Nineties action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has reportedly been hit with a criminal complaint in Romania on accusations that the actor had sexual relations with trafficked women. People reported that criminal charges have been filed against Van Damme, 64, by the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, alleging that he willingly had sex with women connected with a criminal group led by Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner Morel Bolea. People reported that Van Damme allegedly received five Romanian women as a “gift” and had prior knowledge that they were trafficked according to the complaint. “Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women—photo models in Romania—for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition,” attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, told CNN affiliate Antena 3 in a translated post. Cuculis alleged that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” Van Damme’s representatives have so far not responded to the complaint, reported People.

4
Another Law Firm Cuts a Deal to Do Free Work for Trump
William Vaillancourt
Published 04.02.25 9:38PM EDT 
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Yet another law firm has caved to Donald Trump’s demand for pro bono work on behalf of the administration, which is seeking revenge on firms linked to critics or those involved in his past investigations. Milbank LLP, Trump announced Wednesday, has agreed to do at least $100 million in free services for whatever the firm and his administration deem appropriate. Examples Trump provided were, “Assisting Veterans and other Public Servants, including members of the Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders; Ensuring fairness in our Justice System; and Combating Antisemitism.” In a statement, Milbank Chairman Scott Edelman said in part that the agreement “is consistent with Milbank’s core values.” Milbank joins a growing list of firms that have opted to work with the Trump administration as the president uses executive orders to thwart their business. Others who have come to an agreement include Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Three other firms have sued the administration, including Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale.

5
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Oscar Arias Says Trump Administration Cancelled His Visa
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 5:11PM EDT 
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – JANUARY 23: Former President of Costa Rica and Noble Prize Winner Oscar Arias speaks during a demonstration in support of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president on January 23 in San José, Costa Rica.
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – JANUARY 23: Former President of Costa Rica and Noble Prize Winner Oscar Arias speaks during a demonstration in support of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president on January 23 in San José, Costa Rica. Arnoldo Robert/Getty Images

Former Costa Rican President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Oscar Arias said Tuesday that his U.S. visa was revoked without explanation. The incident comes mere weeks after he criticized Donald Trump on social media, calling him “a Roman emperor.” The self-proclaimed pacifist, 84, won the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace during the Central American conflicts in the 1980s. Arias also advanced a free trade agreement with the U.S. in his last term and established diplomatic ties with China in 2007. Arias, who served as president for two terms between 1986 and 1990 and 2006 and 2010, told a news conference in Costa Rica’s capital that he had “no idea” why his visa was cancelled. “I received an email from the U.S. government informing me that they have suspended the visa I have in my passport. The communication was very terse, it does not give reasons. One could have conjectures,” he said in San José. He added that it was the U.S. State Department and not Trump who probably made the decision.

6
Surprising Non-Incest ‘White Lotus’ Scene Censored in India
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 4:54PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 4:53PM EDT 
Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus as Belinda
Fabio Lovino/HBO

India’s largest streaming platform muted a surprising scene from The White Lotus’s season three—and it wasn’t one involving incest. Streamer JioHotstar discreetly removed the first episode scene where Belinda’s son Zion, played by Nicholas Duvernay, hurls profanities at a Buddha statue, according to IndieWire, which reports that premium users noticed the tweak right away. HBO was reportedly unaware the scene would appear edited on the platform, according to the site’s sourcing. IndieWire quotes the former Head of Films for Netflix India Srishti Behl as calling the move “smart business,” as viewership in the country runs counter to some American sensibilities. “My duty as an executive was to lure more subscribers to the platform, and not push them away,” Behl said. “I would rather stream The White Lotus sans a small scene over not watching The White Lotus on any streaming platform at all.” While theatrical releases in the country are regulated by the government, OTT platforms are not officially censored.

7
Mark Zuckerberg Shells Out $23 Million to Live Closer to Trump
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 04.02.25 6:17PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty

Mark Zuckerberg has found a new way of cozying up to President Donald Trump: becoming his neighbor. The Meta CEO purchased a $23 million, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C.’s high-end Woodland Normanstone neighborhood, according to Politico. The purchase was first discovered in March, though real estate agents were bound by non-disclosure agreements over who its new owners were. However, Meta confirmed Zuckerberg’s purchase on Wednesday, hours after the CEO arrived in Washington and pleaded with Trump to get the Federal Trade Commission to settle with the company ahead of an impending antitrust trial, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Mark and Priscilla [Chan, his wife] have purchased a home in D.C., which will allow Mark to spend more time there as Meta continues the work on policy issues related to American technology leadership,” a spokesperson said. The home follows abodes Zuckerberg owns in Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe, and Hawaii, and also makes Zuckerberg neighbors with fellow Trump fans Jeff Bezos (a Kalorama resident) and Peter Thiel (also of Woodland Normanstone).

8
Trump Admin Deals Harsh Blow to 9/11 Survivor Program
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 4:24PM EDT 
Trump
Trump Mike Segar/Mike Segar/REUTERS

The World Trade Center Health Program has become the latest victim of Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts. The program, which helps 9/11 first responders and survivors, faces a bleak future after the Trump administration laid off hundreds of staff at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)—which oversees the program. New York officials and first responders have voiced concerns that the program will no longer be able to successfully monitor people who were impacted by the terrorist attacks and have now developed respiratory diseases or cancers. Some survivors have even called the move an “insult to those who died.” The program-wide slashes come after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to fire 10,000 employees. New York Democrats such as U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand condemned the move, with Schumer saying the cuts would “delay and deny care” in a move that he called “ a complete betrayal to the memory of those we lost on 9/11 and the heroes who courageously stood up to help New York and our country during one of America’s darkest hours.”

9
Glen Powell Addresses Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 4:16PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

Glen Powell all but quenched fans’ thirst to know whether the actor and Sydney Sweeney are dating. Fans first began rooting for the Anyone But You co-stars back in 2023 when they admittedly played up their flirty friendship for the promotion of the movie. Rumors of a romance sparked again after Sweeney attended Powell’s sister’s wedding right after splitting with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. During Powell’s Wednesday appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the 36-year-old confirmed that Sweeney did in fact attend the “fun, rowdy” wedding in Texas over the weekend. When the show’s host Jenna Bush Hager teased the actor about his recent dating speculation, saying, “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?” his response left much to wonder. “You know, timing is everything in this world,” Powell said, laughing. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding.” Powell and the 27-year-old were also spotted together at a Dallas restaurant, Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, before his sister’s wedding. Meanwhile, Powell’s mother, Cyndy, squashed “silly” rumors of them dating, telling the Daily Mail on Tuesday that “they’re definitely not together.”

10
Kurt Russell Bought Val Kilmer a Burial Plot in Iconic Cemetery
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 3:35PM EDT 
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Val Kilmer's family will have the option of burying him in an unlikely—but highly appropriate—place: Boot Hill Cemetery. Kilmer was gifted a plot in the most famous graveyard of the Wild West by Kurt Russell after the two finished their classic Western, Tombstone, Russell told GQ last year. In the 1993 movie Russell played retired lawman Wyatt Earp and Kilmer played his dentist-turned-dying sidekick Doc Holliday. The two became close friends on set in Tombstone, Arizona. According to Russell, he wanted to get his co-star something that would show his appreciation. “When you’re working with people, you’d get them, sometimes at the end of the show, you get them trade gifts,” Russell told GQ. “What Val had gotten me was an acre of land overlooking Boot Hill,” the actor said. So he got Kilmer an actual burial plot in Boot Hill. The real-life Doc Holliday is not buried there but the members of the Cowboys gang they defeated at the shootout at O.K. Corral are. Kilmer died Tuesday in Los Angeles, aged 65. Poignantly, Russell said, “Doc Holliday was all about death, but Wyatt’s all about life. I guess that pretty much says it all.”

