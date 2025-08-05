Guest Throws Fox’s ‘Cratering’ Trump Polling on Its Own Host

A Democrat took aim at Republicans and Fox News in an interview with Fox host Jesse Watters, arguing that his network’s own polling numbers showed that people are unhappy with Trump’s presidency.

In a Monday evening appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, ‘White Dudes for Harris‘ founder Mike Nellis was asked if he still supported former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nellis replied, “Listen, I prefer Kamala Harris for president right now, and honestly, I think a lot of Americans agree with me.”

He continued, “Fox News’s own polling has Donald Trump’s approval rating cratering. He’s negative 30% on the inflation. I think people are awfully frustrated with the leadership they’re getting right now. That doesn’t mean they like Democrats, but they’re not happy with what they’re getting.”

Mike Nellis founded 'White Dudes for Harris' in 2024, a group that amassed over 200,000 supporters and raised $4 million for her presidential campaign. Fox News

According to recent Fox News polling, just 46% of voters approve of Trump’s presidency, with that number dropping to 36% when asked about how Trump is handling inflation and tariffs in particular. Trump’s highest approval numbers are 56% on border security and 48% on immigration, while 58% of voters disapprove of his ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.‘

Watters attempted to defend the president, arguing, “Ok, so, he just started off. You gotta give the guy a shot. But you guys were so bad, he won in a landslide.”

He then asked Nellis, “Is anyone in the Democratic Party thinking maybe we can do things differently?” Nellis disagreed with Watters’ use of the term landslide, arguing that Trump won by just 185,000 in three swing states, but conceded that “a lot of people are doing the work of talking about how we build a new Democratic Party.”

‘White Dudes for Harris‘ drew some 200,000 supporters and raised $4 million for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

“I think Democrats should take a sobering look at what happened in the last election. We lost to Donald Trump again, which is embarrassing because I don’t think he’s qualified for the job. And I don’t think he’s doing a good job either,“ he continued.

“We gotta do a better job of winning people back, giving them a reason to care about us, giving them a reason to believe that we’re gonna fight for them, help lower grocery prices, help them buy a house and retire with dignity.”

White Dudes for Harris was established in 2024, growing to around 200,000 participants and raising more than $4 million for Harris’ presidential campaign. Supporters included Democratic politicians like Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, and Pete Buttigieg, as well as celebrity Democrats like Bradley Whitford, Mark Hamill and Sean Astin.

The Fox appearance seemed to rile some MAGA stars, with Laura Loomer raging on X, “What is Rupert Murdoch doing?”