Guggenheim Museum Removes Sackler Name Amid Opioid Crisis
SACKING THE SACKLERS
New York City’s Guggenheim Museum is the latest cultural institution to distance themselves from the Sackler family, whose ties to the opioid crisis have become increasingly clear and damning. Without any public announcement, the museum removed the family name from an educational center, with a Guggenheim spokeswoman saying that the institution and the Sackler family “agreed” on the renaming, according to The New York Times. The Guggenheim long resisted changing the name of the educational center, even after coming under increasing pressure to do so after a public—and fittingly artistic—public protest in 2019. Last week, the National Gallery in London also terminated their relationship with the family, and various other museums, including the Met, have made the same choice.