Guidance Counselor Accused of Having Sex With Her Student

A Pennsylvania guidance counselor is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student—in her car, in a parking lot, and in his home while his parents were away. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Kelly Schutte, 35, of Pennridge South Middle School in Bucks County, was caught kissing the boy by a relative. He admitted to a “romantic and sexual relationship” with Schutte since the fall of 2022, which allegedly began when they sat next to each other on a field-trip bus. Among the evidence investigators have collected: an earring Schutte left at the boy’s home, police say. She is on administrative leave.