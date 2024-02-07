CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Guinness Spurns Man’s 8-Year Matchstick Eiffel Tower Project

    ALL FOR NAUGHT

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    The Eiffel Tower

    Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

    A local French official was left heartbroken after the Guinness World Records office spurned his years-long quest to build the world’s tallest Eiffel Tower replica out of matchsticks—all because he used the wrong brand. “It’s disappointing, frustrating, incomprehensible and not very fair play,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. In all, Richard Plaud, a local official with the Charent-Maritime departement council in southwest France, spent more than eight years and used more than 700,000 matches building the 23-foot tall model—an increase over the current 21.4-foot record holder. Representatives for Guinness said their ruling was based on the fact that the matches Plaud used are not commercially available—though they never actually visited the model in person.

    Read it at The Daily Mail