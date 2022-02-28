NYC Grandma Dies Months After Vicious Attack Despite Waking From Coma
A grandmother who was randomly attacked outside her home in Queens last November has died despite briefly awakening from a months-long coma. GuiYing Ma, 61, was struck in the head with a rock after an argument with a passerby on the sidewalk in Jackson Heights. The Daily News reports that Elisaul Perez, 33, has been charged in relation to the attack, during which he allegedly knocked Ma unconscious before hitting her again as she lay bleeding on the sidewalk. Perez has pleaded not guilty. The NYPD investigated the attack as a possible hate crime but didn’t end up filing bias-related charges. On Feb. 8, Ma woke from the coma and was able to move parts of her body. On Monday, however, she succumbed to her traumatic head injury. A GoFundMe for Ma raised more than $182,000.