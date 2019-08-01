CHEAT SHEET
DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT
Gun-Control Groups to Host Forum for Democratic Presidential Hopefuls
The Democratic presidential candidates will be invited to a gun-violence forum by two of the country’s leading anti-gun groups. The Giffords group and March for Our Lives will host the forum in Las Vegas on Oct. 2—the day after the two-year anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the nation. AP reports that it will be the first meeting of its kind for presidential hopefuls and all candidates who meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling and fundraising thresholds for the September debate will be invited to attend. David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and co-founder of March for Our Lives, said he will expect candidates to offer the groups “bold and holistic plans” to tackle gun violence. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head in a 2011 mass shooting in Tuscon, Arizona, said: “We need serious conversations about solutions.”