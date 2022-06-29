CHEAT SHEET
Gun Owners’ Personal Info Leaked After California DOJ Breach
Read it at NBC News
California’s new “2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal” website is not off to a good start. Officials revealed on Tuesday that, after the state’s Department of Justice experienced a data breach, thousands of gun owners’ personal information was exposed. Authorities said the data breach leaked the names, addresses, and license types of the state’s concealed carry permit holders, in addition to other personal information. According to a statement from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the state’s DOJ took the site, which launched on Monday, down after becoming aware of the breach. The president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association indicated that the organization may file a lawsuit.