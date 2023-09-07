Gun Safe Manufacturer Backtracks After MAGA World Threatens Boycott
BACKFIRE
Popular gun safe manufacturer Liberty Safe has been struggling to respond to conservative backlash after it gave the FBI access to a customer’s safe as part of a probe into the customer’s participation in the Capitol riot. Late Wednesday, the company announced that customers will have the option to erase data of their safe combinations and “take control of how their information is stored and protected.” Earlier in the day, Liberty Safe had explained that the FBI had produced a search warrant to the safe owned by Nathan Hughes, a 34-year-old Arkansas man charged with felony civil disorder in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that promotes conservative politics in schools and universities, denounced the company as “an enemy to gun owners” and said it should have pushed back against the warrant. Others chimed in with vows to boycott, coming on the heels of MAGA-driven boycotts of companies like Bud Light and Target that have embraced the LGBTQ+ community in advertising campaigns.