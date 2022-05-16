Read it at The New York Times
The owner of a firearms shop who sold the Buffalo shooter a Bushmaster semi-automatic weapon says he was shocked to learn that the 18-year-old extremist had used the gun to kill 10 people and injure three more. “I knew nothing about it until I got the call from” federal investigators, said Robert Donald, owner of Vintage Firearms, which is located roughly three hours southeast of Buffalo. “I know I didn’t do anything wrong, but I feel terrible about it,” he added. Donald told The New York Times that he sold the gun to Payton Gendron after he had passed a background check. “He didn’t stand out, because if he did, I would’ve never sold him the gun,” Donald said.