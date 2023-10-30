Gun Shop: We Refused to Sell Silencer to Maine Shooter

CHEAT SHEET
The owner of a Maine gun shop is taking credit for saving lives in the Lewiston massacre by refusing to sell shooter Robert Card a silencer three months earlier. Card indicated on paperwork that he had been institutionalized—a reference to his two-week stint in psychiatric care for hearing voices and threatening to shoot up a military base. “We did what we were supposed to do and hopefully saved a lot of lives by the proper, just following the proper procedures,” Rick LaChapelle, owner of Coastal Defense Firearms, told ABC News, theorizing that if Card did have a silencer he could have gotten off more shots before people had a chance to flee.