Gun Shop’s Billboard Targeting Minority Congresswomen Is Coming Down
A North Carolina billboard that’s been accused of inciting violence against four congresswomen of color is coming down. The billboard, put up by gun store Cherokee Guns, features photos of Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Above their photos reads “the 4 Horsemen Cometh,” with the word “cometh” crossed out and replaced with “are idiots.” Tlaib wrote in a tweet, “How the hell is this not inciting violence?” The store’s owner, Doc Wacholz, said that he chose the women because of their “message of turning this country into a socialist country.” Danny Coleman, salesman for the billboard company Allison Outdoor Advertising, said, “It broke our hearts that the controversy happened. Freedom of speech is a right.” Another billboard is being designed, according to Coleman.