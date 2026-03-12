Gun-Toting Driver Dead After Ramming Car Into Synagogue
A Michigan synagogue attacker is dead after they intentionally rammed their car into the entrance of a school at the congregation, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The suspect was carrying a rifle Thursday when they crashed into the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, a suburb of Detroit, the outlet reported. The vehicle reportedly caught fire after crashing into the building. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the suspect’s death with the AP but did not provide additional information. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during a press briefing that synagogue security had engaged in gunfire with at least one person. FBI Director Kash Patel said that agency personnel were “on the scene” of the “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.” Authorities said that no one else was injured in the attack, and that all children at the temple’s preschool had been evacuated. “This is heartbreaking,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.” The suspect has not yet been identified, and an investigation into their motives is ongoing.