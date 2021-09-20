Gun-Waving, Anti-BLM Couple in St. Louis Might Lose Their Law Licenses

Read it at KCUR
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, infamous for gesticulating their guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, are at risk of having their law licenses suspended, reports KCUR. Alan D. Pratzel, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel, filed the request with the court, invoking the couple’s guilty pleas to charges from the incident. The crimes showed “indifference to public safety” and involved “moral turpitude,” says Pratzel, who recommended that the court suspend the McCloskeys’ licenses indefinitely. Mark McCloskey aims to fill Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat when the senator retires this session.