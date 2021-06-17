Gun-Waving St. Louis Couple Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanors, Gives Up Guns
HOWEVER WILL THEY PART
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who waved their guns at peaceful protestors during social justice protests last year, will have to part with their guns. The couple pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts Thursday in connection with the episode, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Mark is required to pay $750 for a fourth-degree assault charge, while Patricia is required to pay $2,000 for a second-degree harassment charge. The couple will face no jail time and will have all other charges dropped, but are required to give up the weapons they brandished. The special prosecutor in the case, former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan, said in a statement the result “represents my best judgment of an appropriate and fair disposition for the parties involved as well as the public good.”
Mark McCloskey, who announced a run for U.S. Senate last month, was less remorseful. “The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury, right, and I sure as heck did,” he said. “That’s what the guns were there for and I’d do it again any time the mob approaches me.”