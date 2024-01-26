Gun-Waving St. Louis Lawyer Now Wants His Record Wiped Clean

The St. Louis lawyer who became infamous for waving his gun at a bunch of Black Lives Matter protesters marching past his house in 2020 really wants his record wiped clean.

Mark McCloskey—who with his wife made national headlines for brandishing arms at the racial justice protestors because they “felt unsafe” as the protesters made their way to the St. Louis mayor’s home—filed to have a misdemeanor he pleaded guilty to stricken from his record on Tuesday, online court records show.

In 2021, McCloskey pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge, with the Republican governor of Missouri pardoning him shortly after. His wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment.

Their guns—a Colt AR-15 rifle and Bryco .380-caliber pistol—were taken away by court order in late 2022, a ruling an appeals court ultimately upheld when McCloskey tried to challenge it.

While he stood at risk of losing his law license because of his gun waving, McCloskey also ran a failed campaign for a Missouri Senate seat, attempting to capitalize on his newfound patriot status with the anti-BLM crowd. He won just 3 percent of the vote.

McCloskey’s motion asks for his record to be scrubbed clean and for the $750 fine he had to pay to be returned to him.