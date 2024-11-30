Gunfire at Mall Sparks Chaos for Black Friday Shoppers

A shooting at a shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, sparked chaos among the crowds of customers searching for Black Friday deals.

The shoppers were reportedly evacuated from the premises of the city’s Park Plaza Mall after gunfire broke out around midday, raising concerns about the possibility of an active-shooter situation.

Police received a call about an “active aggressor” at the city’s Park Plaza Mall at 1:45 p.m., according to police logs.

The Daily Mail reported , though, that the shooting, which happened in a store, was exchanged between two people who knew each other. Nevertheless, three people were injured during the incident, and their conditions are currently unknown.

Police spokesperson Mark Edwards confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

“I haven’t heard of any fatalities,” he said. “I’ve heard maybe a couple of non life threatening injuries, but nothing fatal.”

Gun violence in any form or at any time is unacceptable. Today’s shooting at Park Plaza Mall recklessly put lives at risk. My thanks to the @LRPolice and first responders who helped protect our residents and guests. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/wd46WNoubf — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) November 29, 2024

The mayor of Little Rock, Frank Scott Jr., responded to the Black Friday shooting on X.

“The careless, senseless and criminal actions of two individuals today jeopardized the lives and safety of residents and visitors. We are praying for the victims of this incident, and are hopeful that they make a full recovery,” he wrote in a statement. “Gun violence is unacceptable at any time or in any place. We trust those responsible for this will be held fully accountable for their dangerous and reckless decisions.”

He added, “We are grateful to our law enforcement officers, first responders, mall security and employees, and everyone who acted quickly to ensure safety and protect others.”

Park Plaza Mall said in a statement to KARK 4 News that it would remain closed for the rest of Black Friday.

“Our hearts go out to the individuals affected in this incident, along with their loved ones,” the statement said. “The safety and wellbeing of our guests and the community remains our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Park Plaza will be closed for the remainder of the day.”