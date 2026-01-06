Gunfire Erupts as Trump Says He’s in Charge of Venezuela

Gunfire rocked Caracas on Monday night not far from the Venezuelan presidential palace.

What appeared to be drones and anti-aircraft fire could be seen in videos verified by CNN.

Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information told the outlet that police officers had fired at drones “flying without permission.”

“No confrontation occurred, and the entire country is completely calm,” it added.

According to CNN, the gunfire was happening amid confusion between security forces, with one member saying there was a “misunderstanding.”

The White House told CNN that it wasn’t “involved.”

Intense small-arms gunfire is ongoing in Caracas, Venezuela pic.twitter.com/7lW9VrPDKa — GMI (@Global_Mil_Info) January 6, 2026

President Donald Trump, after ordering the capture in Caracas of President Nicolás Maduro, said the U.S. would essentially “run” the country, with an emphasis on its oil reserves.

Trump alerted oil companies about the impending Maduro operation, but not members of Congress. Alex Wong/Getty Images

At Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, Trump told reporters that the U.S. would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” He didn’t explain what the transition would be to.

“As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust, for a long period of time. They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place,” Trump said.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, to go in, spend billions of dollars to fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” he added.

Trump admitted to reporters that he had alerted oil companies, but not members of Congress, to the operation before it commenced.