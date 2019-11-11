VIOLENCE
Gunfire Erupts During Hong Kong Protests
Violent protests erupted in Hong Kong Monday morning, with one officer reportedly seen shooting a protester in the stomach with a live round. According to the South China Morning Post, the officer was caught on video grappling with one protester while shooting a man approaching him in Hong Kong's Sai Wan Ho area. Officials reportedly then blocked the area where police shot protesters using live shots. Angry crowds surrounding the cordoned-off area call the officers “murderers,” and police have pepper sprayed them while telling them to stand back.
The Monday protests were reportedly planned to block major roadways in several districts. Protesters were expected to use barricades and flash mobs to block traffic, along with disrupting the city’s railway system. The Hong Kong protests, now entering their sixth month, was sparked by an extradition bill which has since been withdrawn.