Gunshots Fired Into Harris Campaign Office in Arizona

Authorities in Arizona are investigating after gunfire damaged a local Democratic campaign office in Tempe in an overnight incident, police said. The office was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.

Gunshot damage was discovered on Monday, the Tempe Police Department told the Daily Beast in a statement, adding that the matter is being looked at as a potential property crime. Local TV stations aired footage showing four apparent bullet holes in a glass door and windows, according to the Associated Press.

The office is used by both Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and state congressional candidates.

“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” Sean McEnerney, the Arizona Democratic Party coordinated campaign manager, said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Police noted that it marked the second incident of criminal damage to the office in as many weeks. Just after midnight on September 16, its front windows were shot with what is believed to have been a BB or pellet gun.

The twin shootings come just a few days before Harris is set to touch down in Arizona, a key battleground state. The vice president will campaign across the Grand Canyon State on Friday, according to her team. Insiders told The New York Timesthat she is planning to visit the southern U.S. border, her first such trip since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee earlier this summer.